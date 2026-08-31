Get Ready to Say “I Want That!” Is Toys “R” Us Returning to Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall!?

Ah, the glory days of Toys "R" Us. My son Logan could spend days in the store if we had let him.

Columbia Center Is Getting a New Store Tri-Cities Families Will Love

As my son grew up, going to the toy store was a weekly pilgrimage, and we loved it. We'd buy two toys, one to keep in the package and one to play with.

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Toys, Games and Nostalgia: Toys “R” Us Is Coming to Columbia Center

One of my favorite places to shop was Toys "R" Us at the Columbia Center in Kennewick for many years, and I was so sad when it was gone.

Macy's bought the IP, and you'd see some small pop-up stores inside their stores, but outside of that, this beloved brand hasn't been seen in the Tri-Cities for a while...until now.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

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In a cryptic posting from Simon, the folks that own and run the Columbia Center are teasing the return of Toys "R" Us.

A lot of people are excited, but at this time we don't know the extent of the Toys "R" Us announcement. Is it a new store? Is it an outlet? Is it a holiday store? We want to know!

We'll keep you up to date on all details when Simon announces more about Toys "R" Us here in the Tri-Cities...for now...I guess we can start saying open, open, open!