Is It Legal to Drive on a Tow Truck Ramp in Washington? Here’s the Answer

As a kid, I loved watching The Dukes of Hazzard and often fantasized about jumping the creek or even driving up and jumping off a tow truck elevated ramp.

I recently saw a TikTok video where a car without permission drove up on a pulled-over tow truck ramp.

Tow Truck Safety Laws in Washington: What You Can and Can’t Do

It got me thinking, is it illegal to drive up on a tow truck ramp without permission? We see it all the time in the movies, but what about Washington State?

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

In Washington State (and most other places), it is not legal to drive up onto a tow truck ramp unless you are the vehicle being towed and the tow operator specifically directs you to do so.

Here’s why:

Tow truck ramps are private, controlled equipment, not part of the public roadway.

Driving onto one without permission is considered unauthorized use of private property and can be treated as reckless driving or criminal mischief, depending on the situation.

Washington Law: What Drivers Need to Know About Tow Trucks

Safety laws under Washington’s “Move Over��� rule (RCW 46.61.212) also require drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency or roadside assistance vehicles, including tow trucks with flashing lights.

Attempting to “jump” or “ramp” a tow truck is not only illegal, it’s incredibly dangerous. Doing so could lead to serious injury, property damage, and criminal charges.

My childhood fantasy has been ruined, so don't believe all those TikTok videos and AI videos of people doing it; it's not real, and you'll get a huge fine if you try the stunt.

READ NEXT: 6 Washington State Laws You Break On A Daily Basis