Recall: Popular Jam Brands Pulled from Washington Shelves

I love jam and jellies on my PB&J sandwiches, and now we've got a recall that you should know about affecting Washington State.

Warning to WA: Mixed Fruit & Strawberry Jams Recalled

In a posting from the United States Food and Drug Administration, Mangalm LLC of Newark, California, is recalling all Tops Mixed Fruit Jam and Tops Strawberry Jam products after discovering they contain carmoisine.

This unapproved color additive may pose health risks to consumers.

The jams have been distributed to Utah, Oregon, California, and Washington, and here are the lots that you are looking for:

Tops Mixed Fruit Jam (475g) batch #4F1101 with best before date of 10/06/2026, and Tops Strawberry Jam (475g) batch #4F1101 with best before date of 10/06/2026 were distributed to Utah, Portland, Washington, and California.

WA Consumers: Check Your Pantry for Recalled Jams

Specific products for recalls are: Tops Mixed Fruit Jam (475g) batch #4F1101 with a best-before date of 10/06/2026 and Tops Strawberry Jam (475g) batch #4F1101.

The good news is that no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Consumers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it. Instead, they should:

Discard the product (or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund). For questions, contact our consumer hotline at [925-319-7496] or [manglamllc@gmail.com] Monday through Friday [between 9 am-5 pm] If you feel unwell after consuming the product, please seek medical attention and mention the product.