Top 6 Holiday Scams Hitting Washington State This Season

I just wrapped up my Christmas shopping, and luckily, I didn't fall for a scam, but I did once, and I stopped it before I lost a bunch of money.

Online & Gift Card Scams Spike in WA for the Holidays

It was too good to be true, and I thought I was getting a great discount. The minute I clicked 'buy,' I was toast. I only lost 33 dollars, but it could've been worse.

I don't want you to fall for the same scam as I did, so here are a few scams to look out for if you are holiday shopping.

As you know, scammers love using gift cards, prepaid cards, or digital‐payment methods (like cryptocurrency or wire transfers) because once you pay, it's almost impossible to recover your money.

According to the IRS, scammers may ask you to pay a “fee” by buying a gift card and sending them the code or PIN.

Don’t Get Duped: Holiday Scams Targeting WA Shoppers

Another scam is fake charities: I'm always cautious because people feel generous during the holidays, and scammers exploit that goodwill. Many “charities” are fake or short-lived “pop-up” operations, so beware of those unknown solicitors.

Watch out for phishing/smishing / fake delivery or order-status scams: With heavy online shopping, scammers send fake emails or texts, sometimes claiming to be shipping notifications, order confirmations, or missed delivery alerts, trying to trick you into clicking malicious links or giving up personal info.

The one that got me was the "fake" storefront. Holiday sales and social media ads can hide scammy or counterfeit offers.

Fake or “lookalike” sites may vanish once they get your payment or deliver counterfeit goods, or nothing at all, so don't fall for it.

The final one is a biggie: Some scammers pose as government agencies (tax offices, social security, law enforcement, utilities) and demand immediate payment or threaten consequences, sometimes via gift cards or prepaid payment methods.

So, as you get into your holiday shopping, do watch out for these scams in Washington State.