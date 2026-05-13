I Knew Her Growing Up in Washington State And Her Killer Was Never Caught

One of the saddest moments of my life was when a childhood friend of mine was killed in her sleep.

36 Years Later: The Murder of My Childhood Friend Still Haunts Washington

I grew up in Clarkston, Washington, just a few blocks down from the Tedders, and one summer night in 1990, Toni Ann Tedder was murdered while she slept a few feet away from her family in their living room.

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36 Years Without Justice: Washington’s Unsolved Toni Tedder Case

July 28th, 1990, at approximately 5 AM, 18-year-old Toni Tedder was killed by a knife thrust through her chest.

After 36 years, her murder is still unresolved.

If you've been watching specials that focus on cold case stories, Toni's case has been featured, but still, no clues or leads have been found after all these years.

Despite numerous investigations and media attention, the murder remains unsolved, leaving the community and Toni's loved ones searching for answers and justice.

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READ MORE: 5 Unsolved Cold Cases in Eastern Washington

Toni was just 18 years old when she was brutally stabbed in the heart while sleeping in the family’s front room. Three of her sisters were also inside the home at the time of the attack.

Investigators say the weapon used was a filleting knife. The knife was recovered, but wiped clean of any DNA.

After all these years, the case goes unsolved. There are theories that she was an unintended victim and that the murderer had the wrong house, because there has never been a valid theory on why she was killed.

As a look back 36 years later, Toni was a good friend to my sister Robin, and we knew all the Tedders back in the day since we lived a few blocks away from them.

The authorities are still looking for clues on this senseless murder.

I'd like to see justice for my friend, so hopefully, after all these years, someone will step forward with new information.

If you know anything, call the Clarkston Police Department at (509) 758-1680