Get ready, Tri-Cities, as Tom Segura is coming to the Columbia Basin on May 27th, 2027.

Tom Segura Announces Kennewick Date for His 2027 Tour

One of the biggest names in comedy, Tom Segura will take the stage at the Toyota Center in Kennewick as part of the Tom Segura: Preposterous tour. It'll be a great night of laughs and fun.

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Tom Segura Bringing the Laughs to Kennewick in May 2027

You can get tickets from Townsquare Media below, and you can also get in on the pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, September 30th at 10 AM.

READ MORE: Here's How To Win Riley Green Tickets at the Toyota Center

Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. Following his highly successful I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour, where he played over 300 shows.

Segura completed his Come Together Tour, which sold out venues around the world and culminated with the release of his Netflix comedy special Teacher on Christmas Eve 2025.

Teacher marks Segura's sixth Netflix special, following Ball Hog (2020),

Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), Completely Normal (2014), and Sledgehammer

(2023).

Before Tom kicks off his 2027 tour, he’ll be headlining the first-ever Fastball Comedy Festival in Mesa, AZ, at Sloan Park.

The two-day comedy event features Bill Burr, Tom Segura, and special guest Rachel Feinstein on October 17, and the next night, October 18, Dave Chappelle with Andrew Santino. Single- and two-day passes are on sale now at fastballcomedy.com

Get signed up to win your free tickets below: