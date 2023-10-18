Tiny Washington State Town Is the Perfect Leavenworth of Halloween

Washington State's Tiniest Town Is Proclaimed Nationwide "Biggest Halloween Spirit"

So Leavenworth Washington gets all of the love for being the destination for Christmas but do you realize that there is a town in Washington State that celebrates Halloween all month long in October?



What Town In Washington State Is The Best Place To Visit During In Washington State

Halloween is so popular in this tiny town of 600 residents that it's been called the world's tiniest town with the biggest halloween spirit. If you are a huge Halloween fan, you need to visit this tiny little 'burg and enjoy all of the fun it has to offer.

Bucoda Washington in Thurston County near Olympia is the place to be during the month of October. The town takes pride in having the entire month devoted to Halloween as the town turns into Boo-Coda.

From an award-winning Haunted House to Coffin Races, Bucoda residents get into the spirit of Halloween with one event after another all month long.

I was looking down the list of events on their Facebook page and their city website and they've got you covered on all things Halloween.

Leavenworth gets all the X-mas tourists but if you are a huge Halloween fan, pack up the family for a whole month of Halloween fun in Bucoda, this list of events is extensive so you can see the complete listings of all of their Halloween events here.

