9 Things You Can’t Legally Burn in a Bonfire in Washington State
There's nothing like gathering around a bonfire with friends and family. The flickering flames, the sound of the wood crackling, and the warmth it provides can make for a perfect evening.
However, if you're planning on burning a bonfire in Washington State, there are a few things you need to know. Specifically, there are certain items that you absolutely cannot burn in a bonfire, no matter how much you might want to
Here are 9 items that you cannot legally burn in your bonfire in Washington State:
Household Garbage and Plastics - It should go without saying that you can't just throw your household garbage and plastics into a bonfire. Not only is it illegal, but it's also incredibly harmful to the environment. Plastics, in particular, release toxic chemicals when burned and can cause serious health issues.
Treated Wood - Treated wood, such as railroad ties and pressure-treated lumber, is infused with chemicals that are highly toxic when burned. They release dangerous chemicals like arsenic, chromium, and creosote into the air. Be sure to stick with clean, natural wood when building your bonfire.
Construction and Demolition Debris - It's illegal to burn construction and demolition debris, which includes items such as shingles, drywall, and insulation.
Paints and Solvents - Burning paints and solvents can lead to the release of harmful chemicals like lead and benzene. These chemicals can result in serious health problems, including cancer and neurological issues. Properly dispose of your paints and solvents in designated areas rather than attempting to burn them in a bonfire.
Animal Carcasses: Burning animal carcasses, whether from hunting or livestock, is typically not allowed due to health and safety concerns. Proper disposal methods should be followed for animal remains.
Here are a few more items according to WAC 173-433-120