Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th.
What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well.
According to the career website Zippia, in 2020, these were our favorite dishes at the Thanksgiving table.
Washington's Favorite Thanksgiving Side was:
Mashed potatoes! I'm a fan. I Love them. As a child, I hated them. However, as an adult, I'll never turn away potatoes of any kind.
Oregon's Favorite Thanksgiving Side in 2020 was:
Biscuits! I would never even consider biscuits a full-side. As far as I'm concerned, biscuits are necessary to clean your plate of the potatoes, corn, and gravy.
Idaho's Favorite Thanksgiving Side in 2020 was:
Green bean casserole. I'm a fan! However, change up my recipe a bit. I don't like mushrooms, so I don't use cream of mushroom soup. I use cream of celery or cream of broccoli soup instead.
After doing more research, I see that our tastes have changed. In 2021, the favorite side in Washington was roasted veggies, in Oregon, mashed potatoes, and in Idaho, side salad. I guess we'll have to see what's ahead for 2022.
Although, I'd like to throw in that my favorite sides are:
1. Mashed potatoes
2. Stuffing or dressing
3. Corn
All should be covered in gravy. I'll gladly use a biscuit to clean the plate and would love a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert.