Can Kids Legally Mow Lawns in Washington State?
I remember when I was 13, one summer, and plopped myself down on the couch and told my foster mom that I was taking the summer off, and she gave me the craziest look.
Is There a Minimum Age to Operate a Lawn Mower in Washington State?
She went out and lined me up a bunch of weed pulling and lawn mowing jobs because I wasn't going to sit around all summer long in her mind.
What to Know Before Letting Your Child Mow the Lawn in Washington State
It might surprise you, but there is a legal age limit for a kid in Washington State to operate a lawn mower - I wish I had known this when I was a kid (lol)
So, what does the law say in Washington State about the legal age kids can operate a lawn mower?
What to Know Before Letting Your Child Mow the Lawn in Washington State
Washington State law restricts the operation of riding lawn mowers (and other "off-road vehicles") to individuals who are 16 years of age or older
Recommended Ages for Push and Riding Lawn Mowers For Washington State
Now, there isn't a set law on the age for a push lawn mower, but it's generally accepted to be 12 years with proper training.
Dang, at 13, I still had to mow those lawns, but thankfully, my foster mom gave me a great work ethic, so I don't fault her for telling me to get to work.
There are guidelines published by WA State's L&I department; you can view those guidelines here.
READ NEXT: 10 Laws That Everyone Should Know In WA State
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals