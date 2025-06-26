Can Kids Legally Mow Lawns in Washington State?

I remember when I was 13, one summer, and plopped myself down on the couch and told my foster mom that I was taking the summer off, and she gave me the craziest look.

Is There a Minimum Age to Operate a Lawn Mower in Washington State?

She went out and lined me up a bunch of weed pulling and lawn mowing jobs because I wasn't going to sit around all summer long in her mind.

What to Know Before Letting Your Child Mow the Lawn in Washington State

It might surprise you, but there is a legal age limit for a kid in Washington State to operate a lawn mower - I wish I had known this when I was a kid (lol)

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

So, what does the law say in Washington State about the legal age kids can operate a lawn mower?

What to Know Before Letting Your Child Mow the Lawn in Washington State

Washington State law restricts the operation of riding lawn mowers (and other "off-road vehicles") to individuals who are 16 years of age or older

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Recommended Ages for Push and Riding Lawn Mowers For Washington State

Now, there isn't a set law on the age for a push lawn mower, but it's generally accepted to be 12 years with proper training.

Dang, at 13, I still had to mow those lawns, but thankfully, my foster mom gave me a great work ethic, so I don't fault her for telling me to get to work.

There are guidelines published by WA State's L&I department; you can view those guidelines here.

READ NEXT: 10 Laws That Everyone Should Know In WA State

10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe Here are 10 of the wackiest Washington State laws you won't believe Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals