Target? Red Robin? Big Commercial Plans Taking Shape in Pasco

Pasco is growing like a weed and in a good way. Two beloved businesses could be coming to Road 68 near Lowes.

Pasco’s Next Big Commercial Development Is Starting to Take Shape

I remember when I first came to the Tri-Cities in 2007. I couldn't figure out why Broadmoor Mall was out in the middle of nowhere, and now there is a ton of businesses surrounding it.

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New Clues Point to Major Retail Development in Pasco

Now we could be seeing Target and Red Robin eyeing the area near Lowes on Road 68.

In a posting from Pasco City Councilman Leo Perales, Perales says he reviewed information associated with the pre-application process through the City of Pasco’s eTRAKiT Permit Portal.

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He said that Target might be a potential occupant near Lowe's. It's not verified, but it does have potential.

Perales also indicated in his post that Red Robin could be looking to locate in this development as well. Perales also added:

A couple of important things to keep in mind: these are preliminary development materials, and a pre-application is not the same thing as an approved project or a guarantee that a particular business will ultimately locate there. Pasco’s pre-application process is intended to give applicants an initial assessment before formal approvals, and the City specifically notes that pre-application review does not create development rights or obligations.

So it's exciting to see Target and Red Robin as possible businesses in Pasco. What businesses would you like to see come to Pasco? Let me know in your comments below.