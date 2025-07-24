No More Price Matching at Target in WA: Here’s What Shoppers Need to Know
A popular pricing policy is going away at Target, and some shoppers are a little bummed out about the change at Washington State stores.
Why Target in Washington Is Ending Price Matching
I have a few friends who love Target and call it their "Disneyland," but now Target is making a change to its Amazon price-matching policy.
Target has announced that, effective July 28, 2025, it will no longer match prices from competitors such as Amazon and Walmart.
Going forward, customers can only request a price match within Target’s ecosystem, like in-store vs. Target.com pricing, within 14 days of purchase, so if you find it within Target's own flyers and websites, they'll honor those prices.
Big Change for WA Target Stores: Price Matching with Amazon Ends This Month
So what does that mean for you if you are an avid Target shopper?
According to Kiplinger, Target reports that “guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers,” meaning most requests already focus on Target’s stores.
While the policy change is nationwide, it applies equally in Washington State Target stores.
Shoppers who previously used Amazon or Walmart for price-match refunds will no longer be eligible beginning July 28. Only mismatches between Target’s own in-store and online pricing remain valid.
Have you ever used price matching before at Target? I'm curious, so feel free to sound off in the comments below.
