5 Pesky Insects in Spring to Watch Out for in Washington State

We were invaded at the radio station by a series of pets and rodents that we needed to call in the pest service to exterminate our building last week.



rik/canva rik/canva loading...

I'm usually a pacifist but as the weather warms up and spring arrives in Washington State, some of these pesky creatures are looking for places to creepy-crawl into and it looks like our garbage bin at the radio station made for a great buffet.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some of the most common insects to watch out for in Washington State during the spring months you should keep an eye out for:

Canva Canva loading...

Mosquitoes: Mosquitoes are a common nuisance in Washington State, especially during the warmer months. These blood-sucking insects can not only cause itchy bites but also carry diseases such as West Nile virus. To protect yourself from mosquitoes, be sure to use insect repellent when spending time outdoors and eliminate any standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.

Ants: Another common insect to watch out for in the spring is ants. These tiny pests can invade your home looking for food and water, especially as the weather warms up. To prevent ant infestations, make sure to keep food sealed tightly, clean up crumbs promptly, and seal any cracks or openings where ants can enter your home.

By Peterwchen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99488767 By Peterwchen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99488767 loading...

Ticks: Ticks are another concern in Washington State during the spring months. These small arachnids can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever to humans and pets. When spending time outdoors in wooded areas or tall grass, be sure to wear long sleeves and pants, use tick repellent, and check yourself and your pets for ticks after being outside.

Bees iStock loading...

Bees and Wasps: Bees and wasps become more active in the spring as they emerge from hibernation. While these insects play an important role in pollinating plants, they can also pose a threat if you are allergic to their stings. If you encounter bees or wasps while outdoors, remain calm and slowly move away from them to avoid getting stung.

Flies: Flies are another annoyance that tends to increase in numbers during the spring months in Washington State. House flies can spread bacteria and germs by landing on food or surfaces, while biting flies such as black flies can leave painful bites on humans and animals. To keep flies at bay, make sure to keep garbage bins tightly sealed and clean up pet waste promptly.

Whew, we escaped our bug infestation at the radio station, hopefully with this little cheat sheet, you'll know what to watch out for at your business or house, and won't get overrun like we did at the radio station.

5 Devastating Landslides in Washington State That'll Shock You Do you recall these five destructive landslides in Washington State history? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

5 of the Dumbest Towns Are Next to Tri-Cities Washington These are the five dumbest towns in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals