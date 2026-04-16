Speed Limit Reduced on SR-395 Near Pasco: What Drivers Need to Know

One of the most hazardous sections of the 395 highway is where the speed limit, exiting Pasco, has been reduced from 70 to 65.

Slow Down: SR-395 Just Got a New Speed Limit Near Pasco

Out of Pasco, all the way to Eltopia along Highway 395, there have been 10 deaths along the corridor in the last five years, so hopefully the speed reduction will slow drivers down.

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New ‘Crash Prevention Zone’ Impacts SR-395 Drivers Near Pasco

Also, one of the most dangerous parts of the road includes rural intersections where drivers are trying to cross the highway, and several collisions and fatalities have occurred from drivers misjudging the amount of time to get across the road.

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Here is why the speed limit was lowered, according to the Washington State Patrol and WSDOT:

Lower speeds reduce crash severity and fatalities

It gives drivers more reaction time, especially in:

Areas with merging traffic Rural intersections Changing road conditions



According to KEPR-TV, you can expect more patrols along Highway 395, and drivers going over 65 are more likely to get ticketed.

Washington lawmakers passed Senate Bill 6066 in 2026, specifically targeting this corridor.

The stretch between Pasco and Mesa (which includes Eltopia) was the primary focus of the bill.

So just in the future, be aware of that speed limit reduction along Highway 395 out of Pasco.