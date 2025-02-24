Social Security scams are a growing concern in Washington State, with scammers using increasingly sophisticated tactics to steal personal information and money.

These scams often involve phone calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Be Aware of Common red flags scammers use

Common red flags include threats of arrest, demands for immediate payment, or requests for sensitive information like your Social Security number or bank details. To spot a scam, remember that the SSA will never threaten you, demand payment, or ask for personal information over the phone or email.

If you receive such a call, hang up immediately.

Do not click on links in unsolicited emails or texts claiming to be from the SSA. Instead, verify the information by contacting the SSA directly through their official website (ssa.gov) or by calling their verified customer service number. If you believe you’ve fallen victim to a scam, act quickly. Report the incident to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Monitor your bank accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity and consider placing a fraud alert on your credit file. To safely access your Social Security information, create a "My Social Security account" on the official SSA website.

This secure portal allows you to check your benefits, update your information, and receive official communications without risking exposure to scammers. By staying vigilant and informed, Washington residents can protect themselves from Social Security scams and safeguard their financial future.

