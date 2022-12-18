Powerful Snow Fall Expected to Hamper Travel in PNW Tuesday
Are you set for another round of Old Man Winter?
The reports are unbelievable. Round 2 of snowmageddon is set to hit the Pacific Northwest beginning Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton,
"A potential second wave of snow is possible to hit beginning Tuesday."
So far, it still looks like most of the impact is in the Northern Blue Mountains in Washington/Oregon, and just in the Washington Cascades.
As if the snow wasn't enough, colder-than-normal temperatures are expected.
Driving through mountain passes will be challenging.
What can you do to be safe?
Check road/travel conditions before you go. You can check Washington travel conditions here. When it comes to Oregon travel, go here.
Have a safe travel pack when driving in winter elements.
Make sure you have the essentials. If you have medications, make sure they're within reach on your journey. From AAA.com:
• Keep a bag of sand or cat litter, a shovel, and traction mats in your trunk or cargo area in case you get stuck in icy conditions.
• Pack useful items such as blankets, gloves, flashlights, food, and water.
• Have tire chains on hand in case you encounter ice or snow.
No one wants to go off the road. Drive for conditions.
• During snow or other low-visibility winter driving conditions, drive with your low-beam headlights on to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
• Brake, accelerate and steer gently, gradually and smoothly.
• If you encounter a snowplow or salt trucks, allow plenty of space and don't try to pass.
• Clean your headlight lenses periodically, such as when you stop for gas, to remove grime from slushy streets. Clear any snow and ice from your vehicle as well, as it can fly off and strike other vehicles.
• Obey the Basic Speed Law any time there's a possibility of icy roads. This means never traveling at speeds that aren’t reasonable and safe for conditions. It's important to reduce speed because you may encounter patches of black ice that are difficult or impossible to see. Bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas may become icy before other surfaces. Be cautious at intersections, where stopping and starting vehicles can polish the ice, making it slicker.