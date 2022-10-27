You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash

I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!

On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South.

According to our news partners at KIRO 7, WSP Troopers found some spooky cargo.

A skeleton was seated in the cab wearing an orange vest. This is quite a different discovery. But given the time frame, Halloween is on Monday. I'll bet this trucker provided quite a few laughs to motorists on the roads.

Both the semi-driver and ancient passenger were deemed ok. And, the crash was cleared at about noon.

Talk about a scary situation. It's amazing really, Troopers find some really crazy items on the roads.

