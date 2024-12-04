Shhh! Discover the Bizarre Reason to Stay Quiet Around This Oregon Rock

Discover the Bizarre Reason to Stay Quiet Around This Oregon Rock

Have you ever heard of the mystery of Silent Rock near Mount Hood? I remember as a kid learning the tales of fallen rock but the mystery of Silent Rock is even more curious to explore.



Silent Rock is along Highway 26, on your way to Mount Hood's skiing area. For generations, those traversing this route have been compelled to quiet their conversations and turn off their music when approaching Silent Rock.

It is said that passing by without uttering a word brings good fortune and speaking while you pass it could have serious consequences.

As a child, I remember my foster parents telling me to stay hushed as we got near Silent Rock with a twinkle in their eyes.

Click here for the Google Map location of Silent Rock

The origin of this tradition is steeped in folklore passed down through the community over time. Some say Native American tribes once considered it sacred ground, while others believe it harbors the restless souls of past travelers seeking solace in silence.

I did discover this a man-made mound, so is someone pulling my leg on the mystery of it all?

I saw a recent Reddit posting where posters were talking about the mysterious things that happen if you don't say silent when you pass Silent Rock - There is even a website dedicated to Silent Rock where you can buy gear - true story - check out the link here.

One person commented that their son mocked Silent Rock and 20 minutes later, had broken his arm skiing on Mt. Hood.

You can enjoy the comments below about Silent Rock. Have you heard of this mystery, feel free to chime in below with your comments and stories

