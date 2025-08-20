FDA Cautions Shoppers Over Walmart Shrimp in Washington State
Eating radioactive shrimp won't turn you into Spider-Man. I just wanted to get that out of the way.
Radioactive Shrimp Scare: FDA Issues Warning to Washington
So another recall is hitting several states through Walmart, and it's radioactive shrimp, according to the FDA.
Certain raw frozen shrimp products processed by BMS Foods, a company located in Indonesia, and sold at Walmart stores in AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MO, MS, OH, OK, PA, TX, and WV are on the recall list.
Some of these lots could make it to Washington State, so just a heads up for the PNW.
In a press release from the FDA, these are the losses that you are looking for:
These products include the following product names, lot codes, and best by dates:
- Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
- Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
- Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
Walmart Shrimp Warning: FDA Cautions Washington Consumers
The FDA detected Cs-137 in a single shipment of imported frozen shrimp from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, which did not enter U.S. commerce. The level of Cs-137 detected in the detained shipment was approximately 68 Bq/kg, which is below FDA’s Derived Intervention Level for Cs-137 of 1200 Bq/kg. At this level, the product would not pose an acute hazard to consumers.
According to the FDA, the radiation is a low dosage, but could cause cancer over an extended period, and best to avoid the above-mentioned lot numbers.
If you recently purchased one of the impacted lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product.
