The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly going up for sale, and it appears the team could fetch $ 6-10 billion for the franchise.

Five Names Linked to Potential Seattle Seahawks Purchase

My first thought was how cool it would be if Bruce Wayne or Tony Stark could buy the team, but since they don't exist, let's look at the possible Washington State billionaires who could buy the team

Here's our picks, and I wanted to spotlight the rich folk who have ties to Washington State as possible owners.

The obvious first choice is Bill Gates. Longtime Seahawks fan and former business partner of Paul Allen with Microsoft, maybe he'd want to continue the winning tradition.

Seattle Seahawks Could Sell Soon - Here are our picks for 5 Possible Buyers

Next up is Jeff Bezos. The founder of Amazon, with deep Seattle ties and frequently cited as a top contender if he wants into NFL ownership

Also, Jeff's ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, is worth billions, and could potentially follow Allen’s model of philanthropy tied to ownership

What about Steve Ballmer?

Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO and current owner of the LA Clippers, loves sports but has said that he wasn't interested in the 'Hawks, but that's when they weren't for sale.

Lastly, Larry Ellison, tech billionaire with a history of interest in sports ownership, has reportedly been among the names floated as a possible buyer since 2018, but no real ties to Washington State.

That's our list of possible buyers who could buy the Seattle Seahawks, and like always, our number #1 goal is to keep the "Hawks in the Evergreen State.

Who's your pick? Let me know in the comments below.