Wet Nose Wednesday: Scooby Is Looking for His Second Chance at Love
We had another great visit today in the studio, and we got to meet Scooby! He's ready for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.
After 7 Years, Scooby Is Looking for a New Place to Call Home
He is an alum of the POPP program but sadly, his adopter recently passed away very suddenly. So here he is, 7 years later, looking for a home again.
Scooby’s Story Took an Unexpected Turn — Now He Needs You
But don't feel too sorry for him; when you meet him, you'll know that, like most dogs, Scooby lives in the present.
He's a happy little guy who loves to play fetch, play tug of war, go for walks, go on car rides, and chase squirrels.
READ MORE: Adopt Rocket, A Super Dynamo from POPP
He's good with young children and strangers in the home. He doesn't have a lot of experience with other dogs, but appears to be ok when properly introduced.
Scooby may be 7.5 years old, but he acts like he is two or three. Again, he has a lot to offer.
The cool thing is POPP is doing foster-to-adopt, so you can take Scooby for a test drive and see if he's perfect for your home. He's such a good boy and really needs a second chance. Can you help?
If you are interested in Scooby, get more details here. You won't be disappointed; I promise you that.
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby