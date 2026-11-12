Meet Rufus, the Little Dog Looking for Big Love in the Tri-Cities

We met the cutest little firecracker this morning in the studio, and he's up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco.

Looking for a Little Shadow? Rufus Wants to Be Your Sidekick!

This is Rufus. Little Rufus is probably(?) a maltipoo/schnauzer mix. He's about a year and a half old. He's good with strangers, with calm energy, and with other dogs.

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A Little Love Goes a Long Way for This Adoptable Pasco Dog

Cats? Not quite as much. We think he'd do ok with one or two mellow cats who are dog-savvy, but there are a few too many active ones in his foster home. He's house-trained and does ok in a crate, though he might protest for a bit.

POPP POPP

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He loves being with his person!

Increasingly, POPP is doing foster-to-adopt options. That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line”

It’s a win-win for everyone

Just ask your POPP adoption counselor about how this works. If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire found here