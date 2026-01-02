Discount Retailer Ross Dress for Less Coming Soon to East Pasco

A new Ross Dress for Less is coming to the Tri-Cities, and it'll be a big win for Pasco residents.

Vacant Space Gets New Life as Ross Dress for Less Announces Pasco Opening

In a posting from Apple Valley News, a Ross Dress For Less is on target to open in 2026 in East Pasco.

The good news is that the new location will take over the abandoned Rite Aid store on 20th Avenue in Pasco.

Retail Expansion in Pasco: Ross Dress for Less to Join 20th Avenue Shopping Strip

Pasco City Councilman Leo Perales announced the new addition to the Pasco community, but details and official opening dates have not been announced yet.

This will be the fourth Ross to open up in the Tri-Cities, with the other locations in Kennewick and Richland.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we get all the details on the opening.