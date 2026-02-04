They Finally Announced the First 2026 Umatilla Rocking The Locks Act… And It’s Awesome

One of the coolest festivals of the summer and fall has announced its first act, and it's awesome!

Umatilla’s Rocking The Locks Festival Starts Strong With First Artist Reveal

Rocking The Locks in Umatilla has become one of the hottest festivals to attend in Oregon, and if you love rock music, this is the festival for you.

Past years have included acts like Night Ranger and Collective Soul, and each year gets better and better.

Rocking The Locks Gets Loud: First Act Announcement Has Fans Buzzing

As we start 2026, Rock The Locks Music Festival has officially announced its first act, and it’s a major one.

Godsmack will headline Friday night, September 25, at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla, Oregon.

Godsmack is known for hits like I Stand Alone, Voodoo, and Awake, " and will kick off what’s shaping up to be an epic three-day rock experience.

Rock The Locks will run from September 25 through September 27, 2026

Organizers say this is just the first of many artist announcements, with more bands expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Let's get excited and ready for some great bands for Rocking The Locks.

The festival will also offer RV and tent camping options, making it easy for us fans to turn the weekend into a full rock getaway.

Ticket sales are scheduled to begin in March, and fans can find updates, lineup announcements, and ticket information at rockthelocks.org.

We'll keep you updated as more acts are added to the bill.