Never been to New Orleans? No big deal! This year you'll have a chance to experience a Mardi Gras like no other in the Uptown in Richland, WA., March 1st at 6:00 PM.

I always think it looks like a lot of fun to celebrate a holiday like Mardi Gras though, I never have.

Go back in the tie of the 'Big Easy'

Emerald Spark Events invites says" Uptown Theater will come alive with the sounds, flavors, and energy of the Big Easy. Headlining the evening is Bourbon and Bellows, a band that captures the essence of New Orleans music.

The French Quarter goes hand and hand with Whiskey

The band is described as a musical fusion that sounds like "Tom Waits and Django Reinhardt jamming late one night at a dive bar in the French Quarter after too much whiskey," the band transports audiences straight to the heart of Louisiana.

Don't forget to wear the beads

JBT Jazz will take the stage, and Roving Horns will lead a traditional New Orleans second-line parade, along with aerial performances by Elektra Rose.

Attendees can enjoy New Orleans-style cuisine and enjoy specialty cocktails at the bar.

"We're infusing the evening with the feel of the French Quarter," said Alicia Cullison, the organizer from Emerald Spark Events.

"It's about capturing the joy, the music, and the spirit of Mardi Gras."

Event Details:

● Date: Mar 1, 2025

● Time: 6:00 PM Doors: 5:30 PM

● Location: Uptown Theater, Richland, Washington

● Features: Live Music, Second Line Parade, New Orleans-Style Food and Drinks

● Performers: Bourbon and Bellows, Roving Horns, JBT Jazz, Elektra Rose Tickets are $25. For more information, contact Emerald Spark Events at i

nfo@emeraldsparkevents.com.

Ticket link: https://emeraldsparkevents.com/mardi-gras

