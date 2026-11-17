Richland Police are reminding residents that there is another scam going around that you'll want to be aware of.

Richland Families Targeted by Scam Offering Fake Pre-Trial Release Services

If having a family member arrested wasn't stressful enough, imagine being scammed out of money from the arrest for a scam that you had no idea was going on.

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RPD Police Warn: Scammers Are Taking Advantage of Families After Arrests

In a recent posting from the Richland Police Department, this is how the scam works:

After a family member is arrested, the family will get a call about "pre-trial" costs

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The scammers will use Chime barcodes and fake documents that look legit. These documents could be official-looking documents displaying government seals, court information, and pricing for electronic monitoring services.

RPD says don't fall for it.

Before you respond and do anything, follow these suggestions from the Richland Police Department:

▪️ Be suspicious of unsolicited calls requesting payment for pre-trial services.

▪️ Never send money or use payment barcodes provided by an unsolicited caller.

▪️ Don't trust documents simply because they look official.

▪️ Independently contact the appropriate jail or court using a publicly listed phone number to verify any claims.

The Richland Police say to call the court directly if you have any concerns, and don't send any money so you don't become a victim of this scam.