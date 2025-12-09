South GW Way in Richland Traffic Impacts Updated for Week of Dec. 8th

Another update has come through on the current construction on South George Washington Way in Richland.

Updated: South GWW Improvements Bring New Closures Dec. 8

A new press release from the City of Richland has updated closures and revisions for the week of December 8th.

Get our free mobile app

UPDATED SCHEDULE – Thursday Night Weather Adjustment

Due to rain and wind, the closure of Columbia Point Drive and associated striping work originally planned for earlier in the week has been rescheduled.

Thursday, December 11, at 10:00 p.m. to Friday, December 12, at 5:00 a.m.

Work schedule remains, weather permitting, and subject to change.

Crews will complete the final striping and pavement markings at the George Washington Way/Columbia Point Drive intersection, including the installation of crosswalks.

READ NEXT: Is A Polar Vortex About To Hit Washington State?

Here's what you need to know:

• Columbia Point Drive will be closed at George Washington Way.

• A detour will be in place via Comstock Street and Bradley Boulevard.

• Periodic lane closures on George Washington Way may occur as needed to complete striping and marking operations.

• This work has been rescheduled from earlier in the week due to inclement weather.

What to expect Tuesday, December 9, through Sunday, December 14

Site cleanup and minor, intermittent lane closures are expected.

No major traffic disruptions are anticipated.

Driver Reminders:

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signage, and remain alert for workers and changing traffic patterns as the project comes to a close.

For ongoing project information, visit: richlandwa.gov/SouthGWay