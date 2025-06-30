If you love shopping at Dollar Tree, you might've already noticed that red dots have been recently added to merchandise in the store. I noticed the dots the last time I was shopping at the Kennewick location.

What does a Red Dot mean on Dollar Tree Merchandise in Washington State?

Out of curiosity, I asked my son (who works at Dollar Tree) what the deal is with all the red dots around the store, and he told me that a change is coming to Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree Announces 25% Raise In Prices Getty Images loading...

As you know, Dollar Tree raised its prices to $1.25 on most items, but it looks like another jump is on the horizon for the discount retailer.

Price Hike Alert: Spotting the Red Dot at Washington State's Dollar Tree

According to businessinsider.com, Dollar Tree began placing red dot stickers on select items—typically over existing $1.25 price tags—to signal an upcoming price increase to $1.50 (and in some cases up to $1.75)

Over the last few years, Dollar Tree has been steadily raising prices due to economic reasons, including tariffs and inflation, and now the red dots will help customers and cashiers recognize the added price to an item on the Dollar Tree shelves.

Dollar Tree To Close 1,000 Family Dollar Stores Getty Images loading...

CEO Michael Creedon Jr. described the move as a strategic, selective adjustment rather than a blanket price hike, intended to maintain profit margins while preserving value for shoppers.

Great deals can still be found at Dollar Tree; you just might have to pay a little extra for the merchandise that has a red dot on it in Washington State.

