TSA Says No to Costco Cards: What Every Washingtonian Needs to Know

It's almost a rite of passage as a Washingtonian to have a Costco, but the TSA is making one small request of residents when it comes to their Membership card.

Costco was famously founded in Washington State, and we all love the hot dogs and the great deals, but the Transportation Security Administration is a little concerned about some members.

According to a posting from the TSA, there is a rumor going around that you can use your Costco card as a REAL ID to board domestic flights.

The TSA is reminding Washingtonians as much as they love Costco, please leave the Costco card in your wallet and purse.

I'm not sure how the rumor got started, but here's what you need to obtain a REAL ID:

If you don’t have a REAL ID, you can still use:

A U.S. passport (book or card),

A U.S. military ID ,

A DHS trusted traveler card (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI),

An Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) is available in MI, MN, NY, VT, and WA

New 3-D Explosives Scanner Installed At TSA Checkpoint At Miami Airport Getty Images loading...

So if your friend told you that Costco or other membership cards would be accepted by the TSA, they would be wrong.

The good news, if you don't want a REAL ID or enhanced license, you can use your passport.

