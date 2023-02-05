Teamwork paid off after a man was taken into custody for pointing a gun at motorists.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted Washington State Patrol after receiving reports of a man pointing a firearm at motorists and then firing the weapon into the air.

After the vehicle was located, the driver fled, leading officers on a chase from I-82 onto Coffin Road and eventually onto Nine Canyon/Haney Road. A spike strip maneuver was attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it was unsuccessful.

Because of the danger to the public, a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver was performed.

This WAS successful and the occupants of the car were detained and taken into custody. There were no injuries.

You can read more from the Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page below.

