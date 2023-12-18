Prosser Police Arrest Man Wanted in Shootings

A man wanted for attempted murder of three people was arrested in Prosser on Sunday.

Alvarez had a $750,000 bail warrant for his arrest for the alleged shooting in Grandview, WA. According to reports, Alvarez was booked into the Benton County Jail for attempted murder.

He's charged with Drive by shooting, 1st degree unlawful possession of a firearm, & 3 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

