Prosser Man Arrested for DUI After Near Crash on Wine Country Road

A man was arrested in Prosser along Wine Country Road after a near-miss collision.

Prosser DUI Arrest: Driver’s BAC Reportedly Over 6 Times Legal Limit

Over the weekend, the Prosser Police arrested a man in the area of Wine Country Road and Old Inland Empire Road.

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Erratic Driving Incident Ends in DUI Arrest, Jail Booking

In a posting from the Prosser Police Department on Facebook, on the afternoon of May 3, 2026, a Prosser Officer was in the area of Wine Country Road and Old Inland Empire Road and observed a vehicle driving erratically, nearly striking another vehicle.

In the Posting:

The Officer stopped the vehicle and suspected the driver was under the influence of intoxicants.

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READ MORE: Pickup Driver Arrested For DUI In Benton County

The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and provided breath samples of .499 and .488 blood alcohol content, which is over six times the legal limit.

The driver, a 43-year-old Prosser man, was booked into the Benton County Jail for:

Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended 2nd Degree, and Driving w/out Ignition Interlock Device. The driver also had a warrant out of Benton County for DUI.

The arrest is another harsh reminder to be vigilant when driving along our roads in the Tri-Cities area. This arrest was in the afternoon, and another valuable lesson is that drunk drivers can and will be out at all times of the day.