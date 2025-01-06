Yum: Beloved Prosser BBQ Truck Is Moving to Kennewick

Having lived in Prosser for four years, that little 'burg has a soft spot in my heart. It seems that Prosser's loss will soon be Kennewick's gain as a popular BBQ joint is headed to the Tri-Cities.



If you love great BBQ, Neighbor's BBQ is moving their popular truck to Kennewick Washington.

Get our free mobile app

In a Facebook posting, Neighbor's BBQ's owners Kristin & Michael explained the move:

"Neighbor's BBQ is excited to announce we are moving to the Tri-cities! We are opening the Food Trailer full-time in Kennewick. The Prosser location will close and become our commissary for the trailer.

It's a big move for us but a move that is necessary to grow the business and bring our delicious BBQ to more of the PNW. We started back in 2017 as caterers and Prosser allowed us to grow and make some wonderful memories. We are so thankful for all of you who have become more than just customers. Saturday, February 1st will be our last day in Prosser.



Please come visit us at our new location:

5222 W Okanogan Place in Kennewick

Starting Friday, February 7th."

credit: neighbor's BBQ Facebook credit: neighbor's BBQ Facebook loading...

It's a bittersweet new beginning for Neighbor's BBQ as they make the move from Prosser to Kennewick but for us in Kennewick, we'll be waiting here with open arms!

10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington Follow the road to great food places, from start to finish and back again! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals