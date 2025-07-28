Why People Are Flocking to Washington in 2025 – but Some Are Leaving

As a born and raised Washingtonian, I've lived most of my life in the Evergreen State, but is the state of Washington a great place to move to in 2025?

Why People Are Flocking to Washington in 2025

I've lived in Idaho, Montana, and Oregon throughout my radio career, but Washington State always seems to call me home.

Some would say moving to WA state in 2025 has its pluses and minuses. No Doubt!

So I thought I'd give you some pros and cons of moving to WA, and I'm no expert, but a few points might be worth your time to read.

First, no state income tax, giving you more take‑home pay, but this can be counterbalanced by high sales, gas, and business taxes

Second, higher wages, especially in cities: minimum wages over $20/hour in Seattle, Renton, and Tukwila. You can even get a pretty good salary in Tri-Cities, Washington

Lastly, we've got a new rent-control law that caps rent hikes at about 7% + inflation or 10%, providing more stability for nearly 40% of residents who rent

But Some Are Choosing to Leave — and Why

We've also got amazing rivers, hiking trails and tons of outdoor recreational things to do, so there are a lot of pluses for moving to WA.

We've also got a few negatives:

High cost of living, especially housing in Seattle and Bellevue: median home prices often exceed $630K–$750K; rent for a 1‑bedroom averages $1,700–$2,100 depending on region.

We also have a homeless problem, along with some traffic infrastructure issues, mainly on the west side of the state.

I will tell you that it really depends on which side of the state you want to live in. West and East offer different things. I live on the east side due to costs, but I also love the west side.

I think Washington State has a lot to offer, but that'll be up to you to decide.

Hopefully, I gave you some good reasons to move to Washington State, but as I always say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

