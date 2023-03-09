Tri Cities: Don’t Reply to This Sort of Phishing, Misleading Text
Have you received a text like this? Don't respond to it.
It's a phishing text. I've received a few of these texts. And fortunately, I deleted them. If you're NOT expecting a package, there is NO reason to click on it. I was rummaging through the Nextdoor App and came upon a neighbor reporting that this text received by her was indeed a SCAM.
I reached out to my Nextdoor App neighbor and she assured me that it was ok to spread the word about her incident.
She received the text reportedly from UPS, providing a link. Do NOT click on the link.
It requests your zip code and then takes you to a page showing that a package is on hold at the warehouse. They give you the option to fill out a redelivery form, and then once you fill that out, it takes you to another page where they charge you a redelivery charge and asks for your debit/ credit card information.
DO NOT FALL FOR THIS SCAM!
My neighbor contacted UPS and she was informed that this is a very common scam that is used to prey on people, especially the elderly.
