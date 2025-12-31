Wet Nose Wednesday – Meet Adoptable Olaf, the Puppy With Lots of Personality

He's the best boy, and he's looking for a new home for the holidays.

Meet Olaf. He stopped by the radio station today, thanks to our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention, and he's the sweetest boy looking for his forever home.

Olaf is an approximately 6-month-old pup who is as lovable as his name suggests. We think he may be a spaniel and shepherd mix, giving him the perfect blend of smarts and charm.

Olaf is doing great with housetraining and is eager to keep learning.

He’s a playful, sweet boy who loves to have fun and share affection with his people.

Olaf came to POPP with his littermates, Anna and Elsa, and has grown into a friendly, well-adjusted youngster.

With his happy personality and loving nature, Olaf is ready to melt right into his forever home

Increasingly, POPP is doing FOSTER TO ADOPT options. That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line”….. It’s a win-win for everyone!

Just ask your adoption counselor about how this works. If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete their short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

If you have any questions, please email POPP at dogsadopt@popptricities.org.

Olaf will also be at PetSmart in Kennewick this Saturday from 11 AM until 3 PM, so you can meet him face to face.

He's ready for a new beginning, and he's looking for you to change his life.