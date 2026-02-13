Pasco Welcomes New California Route With Water Cannon Salute

Splish splash as this plane takes a bath at the Pasco Airport, celebrating a new flight to Orange County.

Pasco’s Airport Takes Off With New Flight and New Firepower

The City of Pasco Fire Department posted on its Facebook page the fun celebration that was held to honor Allegiant Airlines' new non-stop flight to Orange County.

They sprayed the first flight taking off out of the Pasco Airport.

Pasco Sends Up the Spray for New California Flight

Here's the posting from the City of Pasco's Fire Department:

Welcome to Pasco! We celebrated Allegiant Air’s new flight between Pasco, Washington, and Orange County, California, with a traditional water spray from airport rescue and firefighting (ARFF) trucks.

Look closely, and you’ll see the truck on the left looks different. It’s brand new, with all the latest safety features to help firefighters respond fast in emergencies. The Port of Pasco purchased both ARFF trucks and contracts with the Pasco Fire Department to provide airport rescue and firefighting services.

Tri-Citians are pleased that non-stop flights have resumed at the Pasco Airport. It'll mean that if you are headed to Disneyland, it'll be easy to catch a flight rather than driving to Seattle or Spokane for a flight.

Welcome, Orange County Flights!