Four Charges Filed Against Pasco Teacher After Student Allegations

A Pasco teacher is facing serious allegations after a student reported misconduct and has been arrested by the police.

Police Investigation Leads to Arrest of Pasco High School Teacher

Here is the statement from the Pasco School District:

Pasco School District has learned that district employee Trinidad Chavez Gasca was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on Monday, August 24, 2026, on charges related to alleged illegal conduct involving a minor.

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Pasco Teacher Facing Multiple Charges After Allegations Involving Student

The District was notified by the Pasco Police Department on May 22, 2026, that Mr. Chavez Gasca was under investigation. Upon receiving that notification, Mr. Chavez Gasca was placed on administrative leave, in accordance with standard District procedure.

If true, these allegations represent a serious breach of trust and a deeply concerning departure from the standards we expect of all District employees. The safety and well-being of our students remain the highest priority of Pasco School District.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash blue and white car in a parking lot

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Gasca is a math teacher at Sageview High School and has been accused of giving an 18-year-old student sexually explicit notes, inappropriate touching, and asking the student for explicit photos of herself.

Gasca now faces four charges of serious misconduct and will be arraigned on August 28th.

Bail was set at $250,000. A no-contact order was also put into place. You can read more details about the arrest here.