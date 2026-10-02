Pasco Says Goodbye to a Business That’s Been Here for 58 Years

It's the end of an era as one of Pasco's longest-standing businesses has closed.

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Family-owned and operated in Pasco since 1968, Pasco Rentals has closed its doors for good. A giant reader board sign now stands in the blocked-off parking lot, saying goodbye and thank you for 58 years.

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Six decades is a long time, and Pasco Rentals specialized in renting out equipment like mowers, heavy equipment, and so many other items for the DIY crowd.

Many Tri-Citians Have a Memory of Pasco Rentals

I've also rented from Pasco Rentals for several of our POPP events because they are just up the block from the radio station.

58 Years of Memories: Pasco Rentals Is Closing Its Doors

Now it looks like our community is saying goodbye to a business that's been in Pasco since 1968.

No word on the building at 2406 Court Street or what could go there next. Pasco Rentals does have a reader board announcing that an auction is coming soon for the property.

Sadly, Pasco Rentals has closed their doors, but our community has lost a lot of great businesses through the years. Here's a list of businesses we still miss in the Tri-Cities.