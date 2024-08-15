Pasco Police Take Funny Jab at “Fast and Furious” Mustang Owner

Ford Mustang driver in Pasco Washington Flips Car Resembling Fast And Furious.

This story hits the heart a bit. As a former Mustang owner, I loved that car and I'll always have a place in my heart for the Ford Classic but when you do something stupid with your car, you almost deserve what you get.



Pasco Police in Pasco Washington seem to be having even a better time roasting a Mustang car owner for doing something stupid like wrecking their car "Fast and Furious" style.

Auto- 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Vent Detail gesshoom loading...

The Pasco Police are always up for a good laugh and the Pasco PD posted this recent escapade on their Facebook page:

You can’t park there! Apparently the owner of this nice, newer model Ford Mustang found a short cut to Petco at the intersection of Road 68 and Burden Boulevard. On Tuesday afternoon, this Mustang driver, inspired by The Fast and Furious series, punched the gas when his light turned green to turn left onto Road 68.

The driver lost control because he can’t handle all the ponies under the hood and struck the curb before going airborne and flipping over into the Petco parking lot. Luckily, no one was hurt and the driver walked away without a scratch.

The only thing he hurt was his ego because he can’t handle his horse power. He put some nice dents in his sweet whip and a big dent in his wallet. $1,000 fine for Reckless Driving. It doesn’t pay to play recklessly. Speeding can be dangerous and deadly. Reckless driving will not be tolerated in Pasco.

That's going to hurt plus do you think the insurance company is going to cover that?

I don't think that's going to buff out my friends and as a proud former Mustang owner, that damage brings a little tear to my eye.

