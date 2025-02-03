Two New Pasco Speed Limit Revisions Could Get You a Hefty Ticket

Drivers Are Advised to Watch for Speed Zone Changes in Pasco Washington

I was that teenager who once I got my license, got two speeding tickets within 24 hours - yep, I'm that guy but quickly learned my lesson after a few run-ins with the Washington State Patrol.



Traffic Alert: Two New Speed Zone Revisions In Pasco Washington

So if you've got a young driver or yourself, let them know that the city of Pasco is revising to two-speed zones and you'll want to be aware so you don't get ticketed over the next few months.

In a posting on the Pasco Police Department's Facebook page, Pasco Police posted this message:

"Starting next week, NEW SPEED LIMITS are going into effect on West Court Street and Sylvester Street to improve safety for everyone on the road.

West Court Street – Speed limit 25 MPH from Road 96 to Harris Road

Sylvester Street – Speed limit 30 MPH between Road 54 and 20th Avenue

Keep an eye out for new speed limit signs with flags marked “NEW SPEED” along these routes."



The good news is that there will be a grace period according to the Pasco Police Department.

Pasco Police said that for a short period, they'll educate drivers before they start writing tickets for the new speed zones.

You can read more details about the new speed zones below in their Facebook post.

