Two New Pasco Speed Limit Revisions Could Get You a Hefty Ticket
Drivers Are Advised to Watch for Speed Zone Changes in Pasco Washington
I was that teenager who once I got my license, got two speeding tickets within 24 hours - yep, I'm that guy but quickly learned my lesson after a few run-ins with the Washington State Patrol.
Traffic Alert: Two New Speed Zone Revisions In Pasco Washington
So if you've got a young driver or yourself, let them know that the city of Pasco is revising to two-speed zones and you'll want to be aware so you don't get ticketed over the next few months.
In a posting on the Pasco Police Department's Facebook page, Pasco Police posted this message:
New Speed Limits Implemented in Pasco, WA
The good news is that there will be a grace period according to the Pasco Police Department.
Pasco Police said that for a short period, they'll educate drivers before they start writing tickets for the new speed zones.
You can read more details about the new speed zones below in their Facebook post.
