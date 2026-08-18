Pasco Man Accused of Fleeing Police at 66 MPH After Alleged Threats to Teen Girls

Two men are under arrest in Lewiston, Idaho, after alleging harrasing two young teen girls at a gas station.

Pasco and Kennewick Men Arrested After Alleged Lewiston Gas Station Incident

The altercation ended after a car chase.

What is interesting is that a separate man from Kennewick was also arrested that same night for harassing the same teen girls.

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Pasco Man Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Lewiston Gas Station Incident

According to the police report and the Lewiston Morning Tribune, Lewiston Police were called to the Maverik Gas Station at Thain Road at about 9 PM.

credit: lewiston police department credit: lewiston police department

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Three men had approached two teen girls and called them "baby girl" and tried to communicate with them. The report says that after finding out the teens were minors, they threatened to slap the girls and became verbally abusive to the girls.

Police responded to the incident and, after receiving a description of the vehicle, tried to stop Raymond J. Yanez, 26, of Pasco, driving a white Mini Cooper with a black roof.

Yanez managed to elude police after a chase. Lewiston Police later discovered the vehicle at a local hotel and arrested Yanez after getting permission to enter the hotel room.

Yanez is charged with felony eluding and two counts of felony injury to children.

In a separate case, 24-year-old Kristian A. Yanez was also arrested by Lewiston police on suspicion of two counts of felony injury to children. The criminal complaint alleges Kristian, of Kennewick, had also threatened the teenage girls that same evening.

You can read more details about the incident and arrests here.