The Price of Living in Pasco Has Changed Dramatically in a Decade

I bought my house in the Tri-Cities in 2016 for $220,000, and now a new survey shows how dramatically home prices have escalated in Pasco over the last decade.

Pasco Homes Aren’t Cheap Anymore—Prices Rose $225K in 10 Years

When we bought in 2016, our Realtor said our home was in the sweet spot, as those houses at that price get snapped up quickly. In 2026, I'd say anything below $400,000 would go fast.

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Why Pasco’s Housing Market Looks Completely Different Than 10 Years Ago

A new analysis from Construction Coverage found that U.S. home values surged more than 81% between 2016 and 2026, dramatically outpacing wage growth (+47%) and reshaping housing affordability nationwide.

Pasco made the list, and I think you'll be surprised by the numbers:

Between 2016 and 2026, Pasco experienced a +$224,618 increase in its median home price. That’s a +116.1% increase in median home price in just 10 years.

READ MORE: Check Out These 10 Creepy Ghost Towns Near Pasco

Construction Coverage utilized Zillow and the Census Bureau to gather data on homes across the nation, and the numbers for homes have increased significantly.

Pasco ranks 68th among all small U.S. cities, and 92nd among all 691 cities included in the analysis.

So, it's not your imagination: home prices in Pasco now average over $400,000. At those prices, it will make it tough for a young family to purchase their first home.

If you bought before 2016, you might be sitting on a good deal, but it also makes it tougher to upgrade or downgrade in today's real estate market.

You can read the complete report here.