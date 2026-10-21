Pasco Fire Department Warns Residents About Planned Smoke and Flames

If you see smoke billowing over Pasco, don't fret; there is no reason to call 911.
Planned Pasco Fire Exercise Will Bring Smoke, Flames and Fire Crews
Pasco Fire Department will be conducting a scheduled live fire training exercise on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 4418 W Court St. in Pasco.
Pasco Firefighters to Train All Day Tuesday; Here's What to Know
It's pretty amazing to watch if you have ever seen firefighters training. I had a chance to see firefighters training at Hanford a few years back, and I was blown away by all it takes to be a firefighter.
It looks dangerous but also a rewarding calling.
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On October 27th from 8 AM until 5 PM at 4418 West Court Street, you might see smoke and flames, but don't worry; it's all a part of a planned training exercise conducted in accordance with NFPA 1403.
The Pasco Fire Department is asking residents not to call 911 if you see smoke or flames, as it's all part of the training for our local firefighters. You can read more about the training here.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals