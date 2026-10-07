Monday night's Pasco City Council meeting was packed, with several items on the city's agenda.

Pasco Council Approves Cannabis Retail Opportunity for Social-Equity Program

One big item up on the docket was whether Pasco would allow more Cannabis businesses within the city limits.

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Pasco Council Votes to Allow Another Cannabis Retail Location

It's been a hot topic for a while, and now a decision has been made as the Pasco City Council voted 4-3 to amend Pasco’s cannabis retail regulations

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Councilman Leo Perales says he supported the measure because of Washington’s Cannabis Social Equity Program, which is a state program designed to give people who were disproportionately affected by past cannabis prohibition a pathway to obtain a cannabis business license.

Washington is generally not accepting new cannabis retail license applications right now, except through the Social Equity Program.

The LCB says that retail licenses that were forfeited, canceled, revoked, or never previously issued are being made available through the Social Equity Program

So the Pasco council's 4-3 vote doesn't simply mean Pasco decided to allow another ordinary cannabis store.

It appears to be allowing a Social Equity cannabis retail license opportunity to operate in Pasco, assuming the proposed location and business meet the applicable state and local requirements.

You can read more about the vote and details from the Pasco City Council here.