Forbes Names Pasco One of the Best Places in America to Retire

I love it when Tri-Cities shows up on a nationwide survey, and Pasco is looking good for 2026 if you are looking to retire.

Forbes Says Pasco Is One of the Top Retirement Cities in the U.S.

We often think of Florida and Arizona as great places to retire, but both Spokane and Pasco have made the top 25 places to retire in 2026, thanks to Forbes.

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Forbes Highlights Pasco as a Retirement Hot Spot in Washington

Forbes did the hard work for you, thanks to a posting from the Kitsap Sun.

Forbes looked at over 1,000 locations to compile their lists, including housing costs and taxes, and Pasco made the top 25 list nationwide.

READ MORE: The Worst Place To Retire To In Washington State

The average cost for a home is $418,000, slightly above the national average. Climate, low crime, and air quality were other reasons Pasco ranked high on the list.

We did get knocked down for lack of biking paths.

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Appleton, Wisconsin, topped the list, and yes, Fargo, North Dakota, always seems to rank high on the Forbes list of best places to retire.

For us who live in the Tri-Cities, we've always known that the Columbia Basin has a lot to offer folks, and now another list proves the point time and time again.