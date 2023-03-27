Oregon State Police pulled over a vehicle and uncovered a large amount of drugs.

The traffic stop occurred on Tuesday, March 2st at about 2:30 pm on US 97 in Deschutes County. An OSP Senior Trooper stopped a Nissan Altima for a vehicle equipment violation near milepost 161. During the stop, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity.

An OSP narcotics detection canine was brought in to assist.

The dog alerted officers to the presence of a dug odor in the vehicle. After a search was done, 36 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 2 pounds of suspected heroin were found. According to the Oregon State Police Facebook post:

The driver identified as Anabel Torres (38), of Sunnyside, Washington, and the passenger identified as Audel Torres Perez, (38), of Sunnyside, Washington, were interviewed and released pending referred charges.

Naturally, people want to know why the two were released.

I want to know, as well. It'll be interesting to see how this all unfolds. We'll keep you posted as more details become available. Nonetheless, it was a GREAT job by everyone involved. The canine deserves a treat. Drugs were seized. You can read more from the Oregon State Police Facebook Page below.

