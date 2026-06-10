Is Oregon Requiring a New Paddleboard Permit? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim

My wife and I have a little camping spot we go to in Oregon every summer, and we take our paddleboards with us.

If you didn't know, we just discovered that you might need a waterway permit that could cost you a big fine if you don't get one before you hit the water.

Many Washington Paddlers Don't Know About Oregon's Waterway Permit Rule

I saw a posting that went viral concerning paddleboard permits in Oregon, but it's not a new law; it's been around for awhile.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

So what do you need to know before you paddleboard in Oregon?

Oregon does require a Waterway Access Permit for many non‑motorized boats, including stand‑up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, rafts, and drift boats, when used on Oregon waterways.

oregon.gov oregon.gov loading...

Oregon Paddleboard Permit? Here's What Washington Boaters Need to Know

The law isn't new; it's been around for years. Since 2020, to be exact.

The requirement applies to covered non‑motorized boats, but Oregon law includes specific exemptions (for example, some youth operators, certain organized events, some government/rescue uses, and craft otherwise exempted by statute/rule).

READ MORE: 10 Of The Wackiest Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State

The Marine Board does require the permit (or proof of it) to be carried/displayed according to its rules.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

So there is a lot of fear-mongering going on about the paddleboard permits in Oregon, but it's not a new law.

If you are a Washingtonian like me, it is good to know the laws and rules before you paddleboard in a different state.

You can purchase or get more details about the waterway passes here.