Can the New “Super Flu” Strain Reach Washington State?

There's a new flu "super bug" sweeping the nation, and already 27 states have reported cases as the New Year begins.

Is Washington State the next place the bug will hit?

What to Know About the H3N2 “Subclade K” Flu

Today News is reporting that a mutated form of influenza A (H3N2) known as subclade K has been identified and is now a dominant driver of influenza activity in the U.S. this season. Health officials report rapid increases in flu cases nationwide, driven largely by this variant.

Our neighbor, Idaho, is reporting an upsurge in flu cases (across all strains), which should prompt more people to consider getting a flu shot.

Mutated Flu Strain Driving Cases Across the U.S.

So far, the bug hasn't been reported in Oregon and Washington, but officials say it could only be a matter of time before the first cases start rolling in.

The CDC says Subclade K is a genetically drifted variant of the usual H3N2 seasonal influenza virus, meaning it has accumulated mutations that make it a bit different from earlier strains.

Health officials emphasize that while subclade K spreads rapidly, there’s no strong evidence that it causes more severe illness per infection than typical seasonal flu strains.

The “super-flu” label is mostly media shorthand, not a formal medical classification.

This flu "super bug" can be a danger to older and younger people, just like the regular flu.

So the best recourse is to get that flu shot to safeguard yourself from this strain of the virus.