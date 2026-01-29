Are Expired Car Tabs About to Get You in Trouble in Washington?

If you have ever pulled up to a stoplight and saw a car with expired license tabs in Washington State, you wouldn't be the only one.

Could You Be Penalized for Expired Tabs in Washington?

Now, Washington State lawmakers want to crack down on expired tabs, and the new law could come with some hefty fines and even jail time.

Get our free mobile app

SB 6176 is a bill introduced in the Washington State Senate that focuses on strengthening the enforcement of laws requiring drivers to renew expired vehicle registrations (car tabs)

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

READ MORE:

The bill’s official title is: “Concerning the enforcement of failure to renew an expired vehicle registration.” It was sponsored by Senators Marko Liias (D) and Curtis King (R)

So if you are rolling around with expired tabs without a care in the world, this new law could mean that law enforcement, not just traffic officers, can cite vehicles with expired registration even when they are parked, standing, and unoccupied on public streets, publicly owned property, or certain private lots (with consent and notice).

New Bill Could Mean Big Trouble for Drivers With Expired Registration

It's a big deal, and the fines aren't cheap:

Vehicles expired for two months or less could face a fine, often noted around $145–$150.

Vehicles expired for more than two months could be fined around $242–$248.

These penalties aim to make the state more aggressive about enforcing registrations, especially given that hundreds of thousands of drivers have let tabs lapse.

Over 500,000 vehicles on the road have expired tabs, and this new law could be a turning point for your expired tabs.

The bill was introduced and had a public hearing in the Senate Transportation Committee in late January 2026, so we will see if this new law passes in 2026 or 2027 or fails in the Senate.

We'll keep you up to date on the bill's progress.